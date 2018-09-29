Gameday: Pitt at Central Florida
ORLANDO - Pitt has a top-15 matchup today when the Panthers face Central Florida on the road. Get ready for the game with all Panther-Lair.com's coverage leading up to the showdown.
Game time: 3:30 pm ET
Location: Spectrum Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV: ESPNU
Narduzzi's Monday press conference: How Pitt is getting ready for UCF
The updated two-deep for UCF week
PODCAST: What's next for Pitt after losing to UNC?
Film review: The offense vs. UNC
Film review: The defense vs. UNC
Mailbag: The post-UNC film room edition
The Drive Breakdown: How Pitt scored at UNC
UCF is the next challenge for Pitt's defense
Inside the numbers: Looking closer at Pitt's offense
Inside the numbers: Pitt's defense after four weeks
Video: Narduzzi's final talk before UCF
Narduzzi on defending UCF and more
The 3-2-1 Column: Being mad, passing on 1st down and finding positives
Mailbag: 9/28/2018 - The defense, local prospects and more