CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Pitt will meet No. 2 Clemson tonight in the ACC Championship Game. Get ready for the game with our coverage from the week.

Game: 2018 Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game

Kickoff: 8 pm (ET)

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

TV: ABC

The challenge awaiting Pitt in Charlotte

10 thoughts on the last game, the next game and the season

PODCAST: Who is this Pitt team?

Six Panthers make the all-conference team

Pitt needs to find the running game again

Film review: The offensive struggles at Miami

Film review: Pitt's defense against Miami

Video: Narduzzi meets the media before Saturday's game

Video: Roy on defending Clemson

Video: Millin on the move to Pitt and blocking Clemson

Video: Elias Reynolds on his experience as a starter

For Pitt, disregard plays stronger than disrespect

Narduzzi on Clemson, the no-name Panthers and more

Clemson players still remember 2016

Mailbag: The film room edition

Film preview: What Clemson does on offense

Film preview: What makes Clemson's defense so strong?

The Bostick Breakdown: How Pitt matches up with Clemson

The 3-2-1 Column: No-name Panthers in a big-time game

PODCAST: The ACC Championship Game is here