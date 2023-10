Pitt is in South Bend to face No. 14 Notre Dame. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 3:30 pm

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame, Ind.)

TV: NBC/Peacock

Radio: 93.7 The Fan/Pitt Panthers Radio Network

Coverage from the week:

The Morning Pitt: The day after the day after Wake Forest

Mid-game offensive drought cost Pitt at Wake Forest

Narduzzi on the slide, the penalties and more

10 takeaways from Narduzzi's weekly press conference

The Morning Pitt: What did he say?

The two-deep: Pitt releases new depth chart for ND week

10 thoughts on the slide, the mistakes, the offense and more

Opponent watch: UNC falls and BC wins again

The Morning Pitt: A telling comment on the offense

Film review: Good and bad from Pitt's offense at Wake Forest

Salem on the tight ends, the offense and more

Familiarity stands out In Pitt's weekend showdown at Notre Dame

Partridge on the pass rush, the lows of losing and more

PODCAST: Recovering from Wake Forest and looking ahead to Notre Dame

Narduzzi on Thursday: Notre Dame, Veilleux's play and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: The run game, MVPs, hoops excitement and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Offense, defense, penalties and more