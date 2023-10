Pitt will host Louisville tonight at Acrisure Stadium. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 6:30 pm

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

TV: The CW

Radio: 93.7 The Fan/Pitt Panthers Radio Network

