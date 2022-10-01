News More News
Gameday: Get ready for Pitt-Georgia Tech

Chris Peak
Publisher
@pantherlair

Pitt opens ACC play tonight against Georgia Tech at Acrisure Stadium. To get ready for the game, here's all of our coverage from the week.

Narduzzi wraps up Rhode Island, looks ahead to Georgia Tech

Video: Narduzzi's weekly press conference

10 takeaways from Narduzzi's press conference

New depth chart reflects injuries and more

20 thoughts on a Monday morning: The offense, the ACC and more

Pitt stays put at No. 24

Slovis returns to action; optimistic about the passing game

Abanikanda named ACC RB of the Week after four-touchdown performance

Pitt loses Temple and Battle for the season

Pitt's defense encouraged but not satisfied with performance

Film review: How Pitt got the run game going against Rhode Island

Film review: A closer look at Pitt's defense against Rhode Island

Mumpfield and receivers taking a patient approach

Inside the numbers: A closer look at Pitt's running backs

Video: Narduzzi's final talk before Georgia Tech

Narduzzi on Georgia Tech, Jeff Sims, Pitt's offensive approach and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Everyone Is ranked, previewing GT and more

Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Tech

The Morning Pitt: What is Pitt's offensive identity?

The Morning Pitt: Personnel, the two-deep, the Coastal and more

The Morning Pitt: Remembering September

The Morning Pitt: Georgia Tech keys and other games to watch this weekend

PODCAST: Projecting the next eight games

