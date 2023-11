Pitt closes the 2023 season today at Duke. To get ready for the game, here's all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: Noon

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium

TV: ACC Network

Radio: 93.The Fan/Pitt Panthers Radio Network

Game week coverage:



Narduzzi on Duke, Yarnell and more

Ten takeaways from Narduzzi's final Monday press conference of the year

Hayes claims ACC weekly honors

The Morning Pitt: A great run for Pitt Athletics

Pitt loses Bartholomew and Danielson for the season

Senior Night recap: Who walked, who can come back and how they played

Yarnell's confidence sparks Pitt's win over Boston College

McMillon making the most of breakout season

The Morning Pitt: Injuries, QB situations and more

Opponent watch: A big blow for FSU, a big upset for Wofford and more

Means still deciding on his future

Film review: The run game and Yarnell's play against Boston College

Film review: How Pitt's defense attacked Boston College

The two-deep: Injuries lead to changes, plus other personnel notes

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Coaching changes, transfer targets and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Hoops lessons, QB decisions and more

Behind enemy lines: A closer look at Duke

Saturday viewing guide: Will FSU pass the eye test? Is this Maye's last game?