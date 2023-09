Pitt will host Cincinnati at Arcisure Stadium for a 6:30 pm kickoff tonight. Get ready for the game with all of our coverage from the week.

Gameday info:

Kickoff: 6:30 pm

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

TV: The CW (WPNT-TV, Channel 22)

Radio: 93.7 The Fan/Pitt Panthers Radio Network

Coverage:

The Morning Pitt: The day after the day after Pitt's win over Wofford

Jurkovec notches first start, win in a Pitt uniform

Personnel rundown from the opener: Freshmen, rotations and more

Narduzzi: 'Hopefully they'll be locked into game 2'

Ten Takeaways: What stood out in Narduzzi's weekly press conference?

The Morning Pitt: River City Rivalry, ACC expansion, Hueitt and more

Opponent watch: A national statement, a huge upset and more from Week One

Film review: What stood out from Pitt's offense in the opener

Film review: How Pitt (nearly) shut out Wofford

Week Two depth chart: Pitt coaches make minimal changes

The Morning Pitt: 5 thoughts on RB rotations, transfer updates and more

Manalac on the linebackers, his history with Narduzzi and more

Powell on the RB rotation, special teams and more

Hear from the players: Zubovic, Johnson, DeShields and Danielson

Inside the numbers: A look at Pitt's offense against Wofford

Inside the numbers: How Pitt's defense attacked Wofford

DeShields and the Pitt defense gear up for a 'familiar' challenge

PODCAST: Recapping Wofford and looking ahead to Cincinnati

Narduzzi on Cincinnati, expansion, clock rules, Pickett and more

The Morning Pitt Mailbag: Receivers, Jurkovec, freshmen and more

The 3-2-1 Column: Previewing Cincinnati, Jurkovec thoughts and more

Behind Enemy Lines: A closer look at Cincinnati with BearcatReport

Viewing guide: What to watch in Week Two