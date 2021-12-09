Game of the week: A showdown for the 4A title
Aliquippa (12-1) meets Bishop McDevitt (12-1) tonight in the 4A PIAA championship game, and I am really excited about this matchup. The Crusaders average 47.3 points per game while the Quips score ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news