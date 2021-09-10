Game of the week: A rivalry revisited
From 1959-2011, Gateway and Penn Hills faced off 48 times, but the two eastern rivals didn't meet again until the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA playoffs last October.Gateway won that one, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news