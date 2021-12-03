Game of the week: A matchup of Power Five commits
Penn-Trafford (11-2) will meet Exeter Township (10-3) in the Class 5A state semi-finals tonight. Both teams score quite a bit of points, as Exeter Township averages 39.7 and Penn-Trafford averages ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news