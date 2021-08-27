Game of the Week: A cross-state battle

Tonight is Week Zero, and two of the top programs in the state will be meeting at Woodland Hills' Wolvarena: Central Catholic vs. Imhotep Charter.

Every week of the high school season, Panther-Lair.com recruiting analyst Alex Christo will preview his game of the week.

There is a ton of talent in this game.

Central Catholic head coach Terry Totten hasn't named a starting quarterback yet, but whether it's Payton Wehner or Cole Sullivan, the two sophomores will have a big target in newly-transferred sophomore wide receiver Peter Gonzalez.

Gonzalez should be covered by one to the top corners in the state in the ‘24 class, with Kenny Wosley Jr. Along with Wosley Jr., Imhotep’s secondary also features safeties Rahmir Stewart, who is the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania's 2023 class, and senior Jamir Reyes, who is an Army commit (and, I believe, a steal for Army).

Central Catholic also has a couple of speedster seniors in wide receiver Brandon Jackson and running back Antonio Pitts. Imhotep senior and Temple commit linebacker Khalif Kemp, who is a hard-nosed tackler, should be all over Pitts. But the biggest challenge for Central Catholic's offense starts up front in the trenches. Imhotep is stacked on the defensive line with standout seniors Enai White and Keon Wylie.

I am also very interested in freshman end Zahir Mathis who already holds nine offers, including four from the SEC, will get some playing time. Matt Aulicino and the rest of Central's offensive linemen are going to have a tough task ahead of them.

Imhotep has athlete and possibly starting quarterback Mikal Davis who is in the 2024 class. Davis only had a few clips in his freshman year but all are at QB. They also have 2024 running back Stanley ‘Tre’ McLeod. McLeod shows quickness with okay speed but is not afraid to run you over. He already holds a few P5 offers including Pitt.

On Central's defense, I expect 2024 linebacker Anthony Speca to spy the quarterback and be all over the running back. Up in the trenches is Imhotep’s best offensive lineman, recent Rutgers tackle commit Emir Stinnette. Meanwhile, Central has Notre Dame commit Donovan Hinish at defensive tackle. I’m really excited to see how this game turns out.

Central Catholic Top Players

DT, Donovan Hinish

LB, Anthony Speca

WR, Peter Gonzalez

Imhotep Top Players

DE, Enai White

SAF, Rahmir Stewart

DE Keon Wylie

DB, Kenny Wosely Jr.