Ga. RB sees 'a really great program' at Pitt
Pitt is one of the newest offers for Victor Venn, but the three-star running back prospect from Buford (Ga.) says the Panthers have rather quickly drawn a lot of his interest.“I wasn’t really t thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news