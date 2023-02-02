With the 2023 schedule set, the next four years of ACC opponents lined up and a number of non-conference games locked in, here's a look at what Pitt's football schedules look like for the next few seasons.

The ACC’s new scheduling format, which was announced last June and begins this season, eliminated the divisional model in favor of each team having three primary opponents and facing the other 10 teams in the conference twice over a four-year cycle.

2023 is the first year of the cycle, which will run through 2026. Pitt’s three annual primary opponents are Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

This year, the Panthers will fill out the schedule with Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest. Next year, they will face N.C. State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina. In 2025, they get Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Florida State and Louisville. And in 2026 they close the cycle with Georgia Tech, Miami, Clemson, N.C. State and Virginia.

As far as non-conference games, 2023 will be Year Two of Pitt’s four-year series with West Virginia. After opening the series against the Mountaineers in the 2022 season opener at Acrisure Stadium, Pitt will go to Morgantown this coming September before hosting the Mountaineers in 2024 and making another trip down I-79 in 2025.

This year will also see the Panthers open a two-game series against former Big East foe Cincinnati. The Bearcats, who will debut as members of the Big 12 in 2023, will come to Acrisure Stadium in September and then host the Panthers in 2024.

Rounding out the non-conference this year is Notre Dame, who gets placed on Pitt’s schedule by the ACC. The Panthers are set to go to South Bend in 2023, 2033 and 2036 and host the Irish in 2025, 2028, 2031 and 2034.

In 2026, Pitt will start a two-game series against Wisconsin, with the first game in Madison and the 2027 contest at Acrisure Stadium.

In 2029, Pitt and West Virginia will commence another four-game series. The first and third games will be at Pitt; the 2030 and 2032 games will be in Morgantown.