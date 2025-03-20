Full post-practice interviews from Thursday March 20th

Here is the full video from Thursday’s post-practice media session including all of Pat Narduzzi’s comments as well as several players.
Pitt wrestler Mac Stout reflected upon an emotional victory over his brother, Luke, in the NCAA Tournament.
Pitt has landed a preferred walk-on commitment from local McKeesport star Valdez Stuvaints.
2026 three-star tight end Lucas Shanafelt from Peters Township is feeling the love from Pitt in his recruiting process.
Pitt players Desmond Reid, Braylan Lovelace and Jimmy Scott spoke to the media following Thursday's practice.
More from Pat Narduzzi about the progress of the Panthers
