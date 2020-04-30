The Pitt recruiting class continues to take shape in the month of April. On Thursday the Pitt coaches secured two more commitments with one coming from Marco Fugar, a 6’3” and 275-pound offensive linemen out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale.

The Florida native has been on the radar for the Pitt staff for some time now, and on Thursday he just had a feeling it was time. Fugar called up the coaches and said he was ready to commit.

“I’ve been contemplating on when to do it and if it was the right time and today I just felt like reaching out and asking if it was possible for me to commit today and they said yea,” Fugar said of his Thursday commitment.

He chose Pitt over offers from Maryland, Appalachian State, and Colorado State. Despite not visiting the school, he just felt comfortable with the atmosphere around the program and the relationship he had with the coaches.

“I really liked the environment and everything around there,” Fugar said. "It’s been a school in my looks for a while now and I have a really, really good connection with all the coaches and the staff. I talk to them daily and I just felt like it was the right place.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted in-person visits, but Fugar got a virtual tour with Pat Narduzzi himself earlier this spring. He noted he got to see the offices, meeting rooms, the uniforms, and more. Fugar also has a strong bond with Charlie Partridge, his area recruiter.

“It’s a really good,” Fugar said of his connection with Partridge. "I was talking to him on the weekend on FaceTime and we were just talking and catching up about everything.”

Fugar marks the third straight recruiting class that Pitt has landed a player from St. Thomas Aquinas. In 2019, Pitt secured a commitment from Daniel Carter and Jahvante Royal is an incoming player for the class of 2020. Fugar spoke with Royal during the process to learn more about Pitt.

In 2019, Fugar helped lead Aquinas to a perfect 15-0 record and a Florida state title. He becomes the second offensive line prospect in the class joining Terrence Ranks. Fugar is also the first Florida native to commit in the class of 2021.