



There’s been a question all camp whether or not a true freshman will really make an impact on the 2019 Pitt football team, and a surprising name keeps coming up: Leslie Smith.

The former three-star outside linebacker came to Pitt with modest first-year expectations, but according to the coaches and players alike, he is adjusting well to the college football game and could be a factor for four games this season, if not more.

“He is still engaged and he’s still having fun and he’s not going ‘oh my gosh,’ ” Pat Narduzzi said. “So that guy may be one of the most impressive freshman so far, just the way he’s hung in there and really gotten a lot of reps.”

Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley echoed those thoughts about the Miami native.

“Well I just think the knowledge of it and not going out there and having missed assignments,” Harley said. “To say that about a freshman in practice 13 with 12 different installs of all these plays and all this stuff going on - just that alone to go out there and execute and not mess it up is huge and there’s where he’s at right now. He’s playing at a really high level when you look at true freshmen.”

Smith, however, is not surprised by his play and said this was a goal of his all along to get on the field as a true freshman.

“Before I signed I already had my mind made up that I wanted to play early as a true freshman - that was always one of my goals,” he said. “The people at home seen me play and know that it’s possible to do. I don’t think I’ll ever hit the wall because I work too hard, I put a lot of time into film - just competing for a spot.”

The NCAA implemented a new redshirt rule last season. Players are able to play as many as four games and can still take a redshirt for the season. It has added a new element to the game and the way coaches approach it.

So can Smith see the field this season?

“I think so,” Harley said. "With what he’s done at practice, now he’s never played under the lights in a big game, but he’s executing out there with the 1’s and 2’s at all levels. So I don’t know if we have any scary thoughts about putting him out there right now.”

Just four games? Smith has other ideas.

“Of course, I’m hoping to play at least eight games,” he said with a laugh.

The freshman's play has already caught the eye of some of his teammates as well.

“Specifically out of him, he’s always engaged, he’s always excited,” said Elias Reynolds. “He’s willing to learn, he takes notes well. He’s always listening, he’s always present.”

Added Chase Pine, “You know you just got to play as what got you here as a football player in high school,” he said. “You know he has the little elementary things of just not knowing some plays, but he’s flying around and getting to the ball just what you like to see.”

Smith himself appreciates what he has learned from the veteran guys.

“The older linebackers are a big help,” the freshman said. "Whenever I need help I can go to them and they help me out whenever I need to understand something or mess up out on the field, they come to me and tell me what I did wrong and what I need to work on, what I need to fix on, or if I want to watch extra film - they’ll go upstairs and put the work in with me. I appreciate those guys for that.”

So things seem to be working out on the field for Smith. Off the field, the Florida native is getting used to life in Pittsburgh. He has yet to experience a harsh Pittsburgh winter, but on a hot summer day in the city, the Miami product was caught wearing long sleeves.

“The players said it would be hot, but I got the long sleeves on. It feels good out here,” he said smiling.