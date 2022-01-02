Freshman All-American WR picks Pitt as transfer destination

In December 2020, Konata Mumpfield signed with Akron after the Zips were the only FBS team to offer him a scholarship.

One year later, the Hoschton (Ga.) native entered the transfer portal after a standout freshman season at Akron and drew interest from some of the top programs on the country.

LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, USC, Mississippi State, Louisville, Vanderbilt and Pitt were among the schools to offer Mumpfield this time around, and on Sunday, he announced that he had picked the Panthers.

Mumpfield is the third high-profile transfer to commit to Pitt this offseason, following USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and Michigan State linebacker Michael Dowell.

“I liked what Coach (Pat) Narduzzi has going,” Mumpfield told Panther-Lair.com. “I like the type of coach he is: he has high energy and he connects well with the players. And with the offense bringing back the whole line and a really good quarterback transfer coming in and a good receiver group that’s coming back, it’s exciting to know I’ll be able to compete and grow as a player with such high-caliber players.”

Mumpfield’s freshman season at Akron was sensational. He recorded 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns, and those stats included a trio of 100-yard games. He went back-to-back with six catches for 106 and two scores at Bowling Green and 10 catches for 109 the next week at Miami (Oh.) in October. And then he topped all of those numbers with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions at Western Michigan in November.

Mumpfield led the Zips in all receiving categories and was fourth in the MAC in receiving touchdowns, seventh in receptions and catches per game, 10th in receiving yards and 11th in receiving yards per game.

For that performance, Mumpfield was named to the All-MAC second team, and the Maxwell Football Club named him to its freshman All-America team.

On Dec. 6, he announced that he had entered the transfer portal, and the internet started pouring in. Pitt wasn’t the first school to contact him, but the Panthers weren’t far behind, and they caught enough of his interest to get him on campus for an official visit the following weekend.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about Pitt at first; I was thinking more close to home,” he said. “But they were one of the first to reach out and that’s why I visited them, and I was surprised when I went there. It caught me off-guard, I didn’t know Pitt real well but I liked it a lot after the visit. I liked the area, and with me bring from the Atlanta area, being in the city environment felt like home.

“This is a business decision for me. I have my goals and where I want to be and I believe I can do that at Pitt. Coach Narduzzi definitely stuck out when I met him and the staff and environment were really good, too.”

In addition to Pitt, Mumpfield took official visits to Louisville and Vanderbilt, and he entertained calls and recruiting pitches from a host of Power Five programs. That was a quite a change from his first run through the recruiting process.

“My only FBS offer out of high school was Akron,” Mumpfield said. “I had some HBCU’s,. Like FAMU and Alabama State, but I dreamed of playing FBS football and I had a strong relationship at Akron. They saw my potential, my route-running, my YAC, my big-play ability.

“We’re a top-three county in producing college football players, but at my school we ran the ball a lot, so I didn’t get a lot of touches. I also had to work on my top-end speed and I had to develop because I skipped a grade when I was younger so my body wasn’t developed. But since then I’ve done a lot of speed and agility and strength training at home, and then at Akron, the coaches did a good job helping me get better.”

Now Pitt will add Mumpfield to a receiving corps that includes 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

“It’s a goal of mine to win the Biletnikoff, too,” Mumpfield said. “I remember watching him during his freshman season and he caught my eye. Then I watched him in the Peach Bowl and he played really well there.”

Mumpfield saw Addison live in-person during the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl last Thursday night. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is less than an hour from his home in Hoschton, so he made the drive to watch the game and saw Addison catch seven passes for 114 yards in the Panthers’ 31-21 loss to Michigan State.

“I liked that game a lot; it was exciting,” he said. “For them to do what they did when they were missed players was impressive, and then the energy on the sideline and from the fanbase, it was a pretty cool experience.”

Mumpfield is looking forward to lining up next to Addison in 2022, and he’s intrigued by Slovis, the former USC starter who is also joining the Panthers this offseason as a transfer.

“We talked a little bit in Instagram,” Mumpfield said of Slovis. “It made an impact on me to see him going there. I watched a little bit of him when he played at USC and looked up some of his tape, and it’s pretty good.”

Pitt will lose Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis, Tre Tipton and Melquise Stovall from the 2021 receiving corps, but with Mumpfield joining Addison as well as Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden and Jaden Bradley, the Panthers should have ample weapons for the passing game.

Mumpfield thinks he will be a good fit with Pitt, even if the Panthers don’t currently have an offensive coordinator or a receivers coach.

“Coach Narduzzi said the offense won’t change too much, even though the coordinator left,” Mumpfield said. “He said they’re going to run some of the same stuff and it won’t change much. I watched film of Pitt during the season before we played Western Michigan, and I liked what they did, how they moved guys around a lot.

“They think they can move me around a lot, too, and not really play a set position. I think I’m really good at creating separation and getting yards after the catch.”