Freeman: 'I've been waiting on a Pitt offer for a while'
The 2021 Pitt recruiting class has been taking shape over the course of the past month. One position that has remained relatively quiet for this class is linebacker. The Pitt coaches have offered a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news