Four-star WR Randle has an 'amazing' visit to Pitt
Wednesday was a busy day for James Randle.The four-star receiver from Daytona Beach woke up at home and went to bed at home, but in between, he spent the bulk of the day visiting Pitt. “I flew up i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news