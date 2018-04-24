Jeff Capel landed his first commitment as the Pitt head coach upon the pledge of four-star guard Trey McGowens. A Rivals150 guard, McGowens, who is currently a member of the 2019 class, will reclassify back into his original 2018 class and thus enroll at Pitt in the fall, becoming an immediate cog within Pitt’s system next season.
A 6-foot-3 guard that saw his stock explode during his high school season at Hargrave Military Academy, McGowens discussed why he chose the ACC program. “I just felt comfortable with Coach (Jeff) Capel and the vision that he has for me,” he said about his future head coach. “They were telling me that I could come in and run the point and that he would teach me how to be great at it. I just feel that he played the position that I played at a high level and I feel like with what he knows, he will be able to put me in the best position to reach my dreams.”
McGowens is a tremendous pick-up this spring as he was one of the top available prospects who can immediately affect the ACC program thanks to his toughness, athleticism, versatility in the backcourt and improving jump shot.
Selecting Pitt over Clemson, Ole Miss, St. John’s and Minnesota, McGowens has the opportunity to impact the program from day one. The Panthers recently lost Marcus Carr and Parker Stewart to transfer and will see Jonathan Milligan to graduation, equating to many minutes available in the backcourt and at either guard position.
On Monday, Capel and his staff hosted another top available senior guard, former Nebraska commit Xavier Johnson, who took an unofficial visit. An official visit to South Carolina could be in order for later this week but with the news of McGowens’ commitment and quality ground made up with Johnson, a commitment doesn’t seem too far off, one that could give the Panthers two hard playing, athletic and competitive freshman that could stabilize its backcourt.