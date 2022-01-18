Four-star TE breaks down top three
Khamari Anderson has more than a dozen offers, but the four-star tight end prospect from Cass Tech in Detroit announced on Saturday that three schools are at the top of his list.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news