Four-star QB works out for the Pitt coaches
Isaiah Marshall is one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2024, and he spent his Sunday throwing for the Pitt coaches at the Panthers’ third prospect camp of the summer. “They show a lot of lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news