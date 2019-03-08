Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 18:59:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star QB talks Pitt visit

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt hosted a key visitor this week as four-star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was in Pittsburgh for a two-day visit to see the Panthers. Van Dyke stars for Suffield Academy in Connecticut, and is one...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}