News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star linebacker has a 'great' visit to Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

William Mohan is one of the top college prospects in the state of New York. He is a 6’1” and 190-pound linebacker that attends Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn. Mohan has been hearing from Pitt for a while...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}