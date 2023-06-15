Pittsburgh has been loading up with commitments for their 2024 recruiting class this month and now they can add another name to the list. Aliquippa, Pa. four-star linebacker Cameron Lindsey just announced his commitment to the Panthers. He was on campus last weekend for his official visit and felt comfortable enough to end his recruitment.

"They've been a consistent program since coach Narduzzi has been there," Lindsey said. "I feel what they've been building these last few years and with their draft picks, they can help me get to the next level.

"I talk to MJ (Devonshire) pretty frequently," he said. "He's from here and he was my player host. I was hanging with him, his roommates, and Marquis Williams. Once I got familiar with them, it felt like I was at home because they act the same way as the people I'm around.

"I think their scheme is great," said Lindsey. "I feel like I could fit into their defense pretty well and with how they run things. The official visit helped me with the players and getting to bond with them and to see how they are. It's been a pretty great overall feel.

"They feel like I could play any of their three linebacker positions," he said. "It just depends on how I grow and how everything works out. They really like my athleticism and my physicality. They enjoyed how physical I was this past year. They're coming at the quarterback pretty frequently and they feel like it could be a pretty good transition for me.

"Coach Manalac has been recruiting me pretty hard since he offered me in January of last year," Lindsey said. "Every time I've come up there we've been building a bond that gets better and better each time."