News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 12:56:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DT keeping Pitt in the mix

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Westley Neal is one of the top defensive linemen in the state of Florida in the class of 2020. He racked up 19 tackles for loss for Gulliver Prep last season, and saw his offer sheet rise to over 2...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}