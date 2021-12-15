Four-star DE Samuel Okunlola commits to Pittsburgh
Defensive end Samuel Okunlola worked hard to get attention from college coaches during the pandemic. The four-star out of Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy constantly contacted coaches, sent out training videos, and did a lot of camps to supplement the limited game film he had. Now, with plenty of offers in hand, Okunlola has decided to commit to Pittsburgh, choosing the Panthers over teams like Virginia and Colorado.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"They have a really good program," Okunlola said. "I like what coach Partridge is doing with the defensive line. They definitely get to the quarterback and I feel like I can contribute to their program and what they have going on. I can also develop well under coach Partridge.
"Pitt definitely has a culture of producing defensive linemen and that was a big plus," he said. "That definitely did play a factor into my decision. I've seen guys like me develop there and get to the next level.
"I liked their campus and what they have to offer," said Okunlola. "I liked the facilities too. That was a cool thing. The visit definitely was good. I got to see the coaches and see their culture and the people. The people always make the place and they definitely have some good people over there."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Okunlola has the type of skill set that college coaches can do a lot with. Pittsburgh has done an amazing job of developing defensive linemen over the last few years and Okunlola is their next project. His natural skills and physical tools are very impressive and the coaching he'll receive at Pittsburgh could help him become a standout at the next level. The Panthers are signing a relatively small class this year. Okunlola is just their third defensive lineman but he does bring a set of skills to Pittsburgh that Sean FitzSimmons nor Jimmy Scott have.