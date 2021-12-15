Four-star DE Samuel Okunlola commits to Pittsburgh

Defensive end Samuel Okunlola worked hard to get attention from college coaches during the pandemic. The four-star out of Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy constantly contacted coaches, sent out training videos, and did a lot of camps to supplement the limited game film he had. Now, with plenty of offers in hand, Okunlola has decided to commit to Pittsburgh , choosing the Panthers over teams like Virginia and Colorado .

"They have a really good program," Okunlola said. "I like what coach Partridge is doing with the defensive line. They definitely get to the quarterback and I feel like I can contribute to their program and what they have going on. I can also develop well under coach Partridge.

"Pitt definitely has a culture of producing defensive linemen and that was a big plus," he said. "That definitely did play a factor into my decision. I've seen guys like me develop there and get to the next level.

"I liked their campus and what they have to offer," said Okunlola. "I liked the facilities too. That was a cool thing. The visit definitely was good. I got to see the coaches and see their culture and the people. The people always make the place and they definitely have some good people over there."