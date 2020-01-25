News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 22:29:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star DE makes a second trip to Pitt

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Less than a year after his first visit to Pitt, Naquan Brown was back on campus Saturday to see more of what the Panthers have to offer. “That was my first time going to the dorms and it’s nice,” B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}