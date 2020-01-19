News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 12:18:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star back spends time with Powell

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair

Kyree Young is emerging as Pitt’s top running back target in the 2021 class, and the Akron (Oh.) Buchtel standout was on campus Saturday to visit the Panthers. “Great visit and I will be back soon,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}