Four-star Alabama ATH adds Pitt offer
Alabama is not a state the Pitt football program recruits often, bus assistant coach Tim Salem made his way down there and offered one of the top prospects from there. Jaylen Mbakwe checks in as 5’...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news