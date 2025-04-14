Former Pitt F Guillermo Diaz Graham transfers to San Francisco

Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington capped his standout rookie season with a game-winner against the Miami Heat.
Former Pitt forward Guillermo Diaz Graham has found a new home after three seasons with the Panthers.
Pitt has cracked the top 11 for one its top targets in the class of 2026, three-star running back Damon Ferguson.
Pitt Panthers tight end Jake Renda has entered the transfer portal after four seasons with the program.
Pitt picked up a commitment from standout South Alabama transfer F Barry Dunning Jr. on Saturday.
Former Pitt guard Bub Carrington capped his standout rookie season with a game-winner against the Miami Heat.
Former Pitt forward Guillermo Diaz Graham has found a new home after three seasons with the Panthers.
Pitt has cracked the top 11 for one its top targets in the class of 2026, three-star running back Damon Ferguson.