Former Pitt DB Avonte Maddox Signs With Lions

The Eagles drafted Maddox in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a standout career in Pittsburgh.

Maddox -- a 5-foot-9, 185-pound cornerback from Detroit, Mich. -- signed a 1-year deal with his hometown Detroit Lions on Friday, the team announced. It's the end of his seven seasons in Philadelphia.

Former Pitt defensive back Avonte Maddox is coming off a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now he's joining another franchise with Super Bowl aspirations.

Maddox served as CB4 for the Eagles last season, spending time behind rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and veteran Darius Slay, and he racked up 20 tackles (nine solo) and five pass breakups. Pro Football Focus credits opposing quarterbacks with a 78.6% passer rating when targeting him.

He's suffered through injuries in recent seasons, playing in just 13 games in 2022 and 2023, but he signed a 1-year deal with the Eagles last season and proved to be a good depth piece.

And in the Super Bowl, Maddox broke up a Pat Mahomes pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter to basically ice the game for the Eagles.

In seven seasons with the Eagles, he recorded 270 tackles (200 solo), 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, four interceptions, 36 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles.

Maddox arrived in Pittsburgh as a three-star recruit in the class of 2014, choosing the Panthers over a handful of Power Four offers. He played in 46 games during his Pitt, breaking out as an impact performer as an upperclassman.

He finished his Pitt career with 183 tackles (136 solo), 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, eight interceptions, 42 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a recovery -- and added a punt return touchdown.