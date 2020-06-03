John Majors, the last coach to win a national championship at Pitt, passed away at his home in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday.

In five seasons as Pitt head coach from 1973-76, Majors posted a record of 33-13-1. His win percentage of 71.3 ranks fourth among coaches who spent at least three seasons with the Panthers, trailing only John B. “Jock” Sutherland, Glenn “Pop” Warner and Majors’ successor, Jackie Sherrill.

“Coach Majors set a standard at Pitt that all of us - coaches, student-athletes and administrators - continue to be inspired by,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said in a press release. “His championship legacy resonates in our department to this very day. On a personal note, it was such an honor to welcome him back for enshrinement in the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame last fall. Coach Majors always told me, ‘Pitt people are as passionate and loyal as they come.’ I think that description also perfectly describes him. He remained so loyal and committed to Pitt.”

“From the time I arrived at Pitt, Coach Majors was always incredibly supportive and so enthusiastic about Pitt and our football program,” said Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. “We have so many reminders around our facility of Coach Majors and his time here: the photos, bowl trophies and, of course, the 1976 national championship trophy. He is a coaching legend and his impact on Pitt will never be forgotten.”

When Majors was hired at Pitt, the Panthers were coming off a 1-10 season in 1972 - their fourth one-win season in the previous seven years. Pitt hadn’t posted a winning record since 1963, when John Michelosen led the Panthers to a 9-1 mark. Over the next nine seasons, Pitt won just 22 games and lost 68.

Majors made an impact almost immediately. With a recruiting class led by local star running back Tony Dorsett, he guided the Panthers to a 6-5-1 record in 1973, including a 35-7 win over West Virginia in that season’s Backyard Brawl and culminating with a 28-7 loss to Arizona State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The next year, Pitt improved to 7-4 and defeated West Virginia again but fell to Penn State and Notre Dame, marking the ninth consecutive season that the Panthers lost to the Irish and the Nittany Lions.

In 1975, that trend ended. Pitt finished the regular season with a 7-6 loss to Penn State at Three Rivers Stadium, but one week earlier, the Panthers knocked off Notre Dame for the first time since 1963. And one year later, everything came together: Pitt defeated all three rivals - Notre Dame in the opener, West Virginia and Penn State in the final two games - and then beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to post a perfect 12-0 season and the program’s first national championship in 40 years.

“I am saddened upon hearing of the passing of my beloved coach, Johnny Majors,” Dorsett said in a released statement. “He was more than just an integral part of my college football career; he was a dear friend who continued his relationship with me far beyond my playing days. He took a young high school kid and showed him how to be a leader and a man. My prayers are with his family, the Pitt community and all the players and coaches who have been a part of his life. Rest in heaven, Coach.”

“Coach Majors was not only a dynamic football coach and tremendous motivator, but other than my parents, he was probably the best teacher I ever had in my life,” said John Pelusi, who was the starting center for Pitt’s 1976 title team and is now a member of the University’s Board of Trustees. “He taught me so much about what you can accomplish through teamwork, focus and hard work. So much of what I’ve been able to accomplish in life can be attributed to the values and lessons Coach Majors instilled in me.”

Following the 1976 season, Majors left Pitt for his alma mater, Tennessee, where he coached for 16 years before returning to Pitt for four seasons in the 1990’s. Prior to his first stint at Pitt, he was the head coach at Iowa State from 1968-72, where he led the Cyclones to a pair of bowl games.

Majors finished his coaching career with a record of 185-137-10 over 29 seasons. He won one national championship and three SEC titles. 27 coaches who worked on his staffs over the years went on to become head coaches at the college or professional levels.

Majors was 85 years old and is survived by his wife and two children.