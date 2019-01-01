Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 05:58:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Former four-star prospect looking forward to Pitt visit

Matt Steinbrink
Basketball Analyst

After a pair of transfers, Jeff Capel and his staff were presented with two more scholarship openings for the coming year. Without a commitment in the 2019 class, Capel has several options and one ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}