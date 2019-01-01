Former four-star prospect looking forward to Pitt visit
After a pair of transfers, Jeff Capel and his staff were presented with two more scholarship openings for the coming year. Without a commitment in the 2019 class, Capel has several options and one ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news