One more player from Pitt’s 2021 recruiting class has left the team, as offensive lineman Dorien Ford entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Ford signed with the Panthers after committing in September 2020 as a three-star defensive line prospect, picking Pitt over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

A graduate of Baldwin, he was part of a much-heralded WPIAL defensive line class that year, along with four-star prospects Elliot Donald and Nahki Johnson. Donald was the No. 5 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania, Johnson was No. 7 and Ford was No. 12, and when all three players signed with Pitt, they were widely-celebrated for doing so. But the results have not lived up to expectations.

Donald and Johnson have seen minimal time on the defensive line, while Ford moved from defensive tackle to offensive guard prior to last season. He played 16 snaps at guard in the 2023 season opener against Wofford, but did not appear in any other games during his three years at Pitt.

Ford is the seventh Panther to enter the portal during the spring window, joining defensive ends Dayon Hayes and Antonio Camon, linebacker Solomon DeShields, quarterback Christian Veilleux, wide receiver Israel Polk and tight end Cole Mitchell.

Ford is also the 10th player from Pitt’s 23-man recruiting class of 2021 to leave the team.

With Ford’s departure, the Panthers are projected to have 85 players on scholarship this season. The window for entering the transfer portal this spring closes on Tuesday, April 30.