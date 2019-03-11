Pitt's defense was good in 2018.

Except when it wasn't.

Bridging the gap between two extremes is the goal for head coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates as they prepare the team in spring camp. The Panthers' defense returns six players who started in the Sun Bowl and five others who started at least one game and played meaningful snaps.

The personnel losses are significant. Dewayne Hendrix, Shane Roy, Elijah Zeise and Seun Idowu were all multi-year starters. Quintin Wirginis would have been one, too, if not for injuries. And Dennis Briggs was a fixture of Pitt's secondaries and defensive sub-packages for the last three years.

But the returners include 2018's leaders in every major statistical category. Damar Hamlin led the team in tackles (90) and tied for the team lead in interceptions (two) with Jason Pinnock, who is also returning. Rashad Weaver paced Pitt in tackles for loss (14) and sacks (6.5). Dane Jackson had a team-high 14 pass breakups.

That's all positive for Pitt, as was the defense's performance in the majority of last season's games. But a few of the other games are not so encouraging.

Such as the Week Five loss at Central Florida when the Knights run roughshod over a Pitt defense that looked like it was in over its head. UCF put up 45 points that afternoon and could have gone for 60 if it was so inclined.

Or a month later when Pitt hosted ACC Coastal foe Duke at Heinz Field. The Panthers won that game but the Blue Devils had their way with Pitt's defense, piling up 45 points and 619 yards of total offense.

And, of course, there was the Week Two debacle against Penn State when the Nittany Lions beat the Panthers 51-6.

All told, Pitt gave up, on average, 387.6 yards per game and 27.8 points per game; the yardage ranked No. 59 nationally and the scoring ranked No. 75, a drop of 10 spots from 2017. According to the S&P+ ratings, the Panthers' defense was No. 53 in the nation - again, a drop from 2017, when Pitt ranked No. 48.

But not every game was like a display of defensive ineptitude. In fact, Pitt was quite often good on defense last season. Here's a look at how the Panthers against their opponents and, for comparison, a look at what those opponents did on average in 2018.