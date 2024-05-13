The Pitt football program picked up a Monday morning commitment from 2025 athlete Tony Kinsler out of Spruce Creek High School in Florida after he made it official with an announcement via social media moments ago. Kinsler checks in at 5-foot-11 and 165-pounds and is an offensive weapon at the high school level and will come to Pittsburgh as a wide receiver.

The Florida native showed playmaking ability as a junior, as he totaled over 1,300 all-purpose yards and 17 touchdowns lining up as a running back and wide receiver. Pitt was the first school to offer him back in January of 2023. That offer was made by former assistant coach Tiquan Underwood, but the new offensive staff led by Kade Bell and JJ Laster resumed that courting over the past few months.

Kinsler had previously announced his intentions to take an official visit to Pitt, as he is slated top be in town from June 6-8th. That trip to Pittsburgh is currently the only official visit on his schedule for next month. The 5-foot-11 athlete holds additional power-four offers from the likes of Indiana, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia as well.

Following his decision, Kinsler now becomes the fourth commitment for Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class. He is now the second wide receiver to join the class following Bryce Yates, a three-star from Virginia who committed last month. Kinsler is now the second Florida prospect in the class, joining three-star defensive linemen Trevor Sommers. The class is rounded out, for now, by Ohio quarterback Mason Heintschel.

The Panthers will now take at least four commitments into the ever-important month of June. It has been standard practice in recent for the Pitt football program to host well over 30 official visitors in June, while trying to build the bulk of its recruiting class and this year looks no different. Panther-Lair.com has currently identified at least 36 prospects expected to take official visits next month.