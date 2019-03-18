Florida RB plans to visit in April
Pitt added a pair of Florida running backs in the class of 2019 in Daniel Carter and Vincent Davis; now, the Panthers coaching staff may be eyeing up another Florida back for the class of 2020. Taj...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news