Florida OL Nonar picks Pitt

The Pitt football coaches spent some time in the state of Florida this month at a couple of satellite camps. Normally those camps are for scouting underclassmen, but the staff did issue an offer to a standout 2022 performer, Ja'Kavion Nonar.

The offer to Nonar came on June 10th, and less than three weeks later the Florida linemen had scheduled a visit to Pitt, and committed before even leaving the campus on Sunday morning.

Nonar's imposing size caught the attention of some coaches this month as well as some strong camp performances. He checks in at 6'7" and 280-pounds and stars for Glades Central High School in South Florida.

Maryland was another power-five program that offered, but Pitt was able to get him on campus and make a lasting impression. He also held an offer from Florida International as well.

Nonar becomes the first offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He is now the second player from the state of Florida, joining running back Jordaan Bailey.

This weekend hosted eight official visitors, seven in the class of 2022, and also one in the class of 2022. As of Sunday morning, four of those players have committed to the Panthers before even leaving campus. Stayed tuned to Panther-Lair.com for any further developments from Pitt's final big official visit weekend.