Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida OL earns Pitt offer

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt has spent a lot of time recruiting south Florida, but the Panthers’ coaching staff likes to maintain some contact with Florida’s west coast as well. Thomas Sharader is a 6’5” and 277-pound off...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}