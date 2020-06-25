Panther-lair - Florida LB Maxwell-Black commits to Pitt

I will like to thank God,my mother,grandfather, and the rest of my family and also my coaches everybody that has helped me along this long process but with that being said i will like to announce i will be committing 100% to the university of Pittsburgh 💙💛 #hail2pitt pic.twitter.com/sX2006GyDS

Pitt picked up its 17th member of the class of 2021 as Derrveron Maxwell-Black pledged to Pat Narduzzi's program on Wednesday evening. Maxwell-Black is a 6'0" and 210-pound linebacker out of St. Petersburg (Fla). He is graded as a three-star recruit according to Rivals.com and picked Pitt over offers from Illinois, Syracuse, along with a few others.

Maxwell-Black starred for Lakewood High School last season and helped lead his team to a 12-1 record during his junior campaign. On the season, he recorded 83 tackles, 16 for loss, four sacks, and recovered three fumbles.

Maxwell-Black picked up his offer from Pitt back in January. He is being recruited directly by Pitt linebackers coach Rob Harley, who handles the Tampa region and will be his position coach in college. Maxwell-Black spoke to Panther-Lair,com back in February and was high on his relationship with Harley.

“He’s real cool, that’s what really makes me like Pitt,” Maxwell-Black said of Harley. “It felt good (being offered), especially coming from him because he’s so cool.”

Maxwell-Black is the second linebacker in the class as he joins Georgia native Preston Lavant. The Florida standout is a fast, physical linebacker and appears poised to join the Pitt program and play the 'Star' position in Pitt's 4-3 defensive alignment.

“I’m physical, always around the ball, and I just love to play," he told Panther-Lair.com back in a February interview.

The commitment of Maxwell-Black gives Pitt 17 commitments for the class of 2021 to date. Pitt has a large senior class, and is expected to sign close to 24-25 players in this cycle, so there is still work for the coaching staff to do before signing day.