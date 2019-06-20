News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-20 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fla. WR still hearing from Pitt

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
@JimHammett
Staff

Marcus Clarke is a big-time playmaker for Winter Park High School near Orlando. The 5’11” wideout caught 21 passes last season while helping his team to a 10-2 record. Clarke has over 20 scholarsh...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}