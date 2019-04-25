Fla. LB visits Pitt
Harrison Thomas is a 6’1” and 218-pound linebacker from Clearwater (Fla). He plays for Clearwater Central Catholic High School and helped lead his team to a 12-1 record in 2018 while posting a team...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news