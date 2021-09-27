Five under the radar

Everyone saw Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison show off against New Hampshire, but here are five more players whose performances on Saturday merit a mention.

Shocky Jacques-Louis

After playing just 17 snaps against Western Michigan, Jacques-Louis started and played 39 snaps on Saturday, the most of any Pitt receiver. The results were positive: four catches for 50 yards and his first touchdown catch since the win over North Carolina in 2019.

Gavin Bartholomew

Bartholomew wasn’t under the radar on Saturday: everyone saw his production when he caught all three of his targets for 48 yards, especially when he picked up 38 of those 48 yards after the catch and moved the chains on two of those three receptions. Bartholomew logged a season-high 41 snaps on Saturday - just eight fewer than Lucas Krull - and he has established himself as the Panthers’ No. 2 tight end.

Brandon George

With SirVocea Dennis limited (and ultimately held out) on Saturday, Wendell Davis moved into the starting lineup and George was elevated to the backup role at middle linebacker. The junior responded by posting a team-best and career-high eight tackles, including two tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus also credited him with two quarterback pressures and no missed tackles.

P.J. O’Brien

O’Brien made his second appearance of the season on Saturday and recorded 31 defensive snaps as a top reserve at safety. He recorded five tackles - tied for second-most on the team - and a pass breakup.

More freshmen

O’Brien and Bartholomew were among nine freshmen who saw the field for Pitt on Saturday. That group also included defensive linemen Elliot Donald and Nahki Johnson, cornerback Noah Biglow, running back Rodney Hammond, receiver Jaden Bradley and offensive linemen Terrence Moore and Matt Metrosky. Donald and Metrosky made their career debuts on Saturday, while O’Brien, Johnson, Biglow, Bradley and Moore had not played since the season opener against UMass.