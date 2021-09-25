Five Takeaways: Pitt throttles New Hampshire 77-7
Pitt handled business on Saturday with a commanding XX-XX win over New Hampshire at Heinz Field. The win propels Pitt to a 3-1 record on the season, as the Panthers prepare to head into ACC play st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news