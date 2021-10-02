Five Takeaways: Pitt opens ACC play with a bang

ATLANTA — Pitt moved to 4-1 on the season with a commanding road victory over Georgia Tech by a score of 52-21. The Panthers made a statement on the road and look to be one of the top teams in the ACC heading into the bye week. Here are five things that stood out about the victory.

Making a statement

Pitt went out and made a statement to the rest of the ACC on Saturday. The Panthers were three-point favorites against Georgia Tech coming into the game, but some felt the Yellow Jackets would win today. In fairness, Georgia Tech played Clemson very tough two weeks ago, and upset North Carolina last week. It felt like there was some momentum there for the home team, and Pitt just dominated from start to finish. The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead six minutes into the game thanks to two big defensive plays. The lead just kept on growing. Pitt was up five touchdowns midway through the third quarter. Make no mistake about it: this was an absolute beatdown of a divisional opponent in a game that was supposed to be close. That's it. That is the reality. Pitt shredded the Yellow Jackets. The offense scored at will. Pitt had three two-play scoring drives. It was that easy today for Pickett and company. Look, we all know the state of the ACC right now. I still think it is wildly unpredictable on a week to week basis, but Pitt let the league know you have to worry about playing this offense.

The Pickett show....again

Kenny Pickett has 1,731 passing yards and 19 touchdowns to just 1 interception through five games this season. He is playing on a different level than any other Pitt quarterback has played in decades plain and simple. He is on an absolute roll right now. Pickett's 15 touchdown passes in a three-game stretch is the most for a Pitt quarterback surpassing a three-game stretch of 13 touchdown passes by Dan Marino in 1981.

The numbers against teams like UMass and New Hampshire - I get it. They might not raise the national eyebrow, but he shredded a conference opponent on the road for 389 yards and four touchdowns. I'm not quite ready to throw Pickett into the Heisman race, but Pat Narduzzi sure was. He mentioned it twice in his postgame press conference. I get it though, Pickett is just a machine right now and he gives this team a chance to win in every game left on the schedule. His head coach should feel obligated to give him that kind of credit.

Addison turning into a star

Kenny Pickett broke an impressive Dan Marino record today, but hey it is worth noting that Jordan Addison tied a Larry Fitzgerald record. That should help illustrate how good he has been this season, too. He has seven touchdowns over the last three games, which ties something Fitzgerald did back in 2003. The sophomore wide receiver has scored a touchdown in all five games this season and has had a 100-yard receiving game in each of the past three games.

So I think it's fair to say, Addison is for real on a national level. He's among the nation's leaders in receiving yards and touchdowns coming into today, and he has been doing it week after week. It was evident on Saturday that he could slip by just about any defender the Yellow Jackets put on him. He was open a lot on Saturday and has been all season.

This offense, Pickett, and Addison - they all flashed potential before, but like I said, it is just on a different level right now. This passing game is just clicking on all cylinders, and you have options beyond Addison, too which frees him up even more.

Big play defense

I have been saying it all year, at least since the Tennessee game, but Pitt has a big play defense: they make them, and they allow them. It was 100% true on Saturday. Pitt allowed for Jeff Sims to throw for over 300 yards, the first Georgia Tech quarterback to do that since 2007. The Yellow Jackets had multiple big runs, and Pitt yet again struggled with missed tackles, but obviously there was more to the story if they won by as much as the Panthers did.

Pitt forced two turnovers, including a pick-six in the first quarter by John Petrishen to go up 14-0. The Panthers also sacked Sims twice, and finished with ten tackles for loss on the day. They held Georgia Tech to 2-11 on third down conversion attempts, and also 1-4 on fourth downs. The Pitt defense limited the Georgia Tech running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jordan Mason to -8 yards.

The Pitt defense came up with the big defensive stands on third and fourth downs all game long. They also generated enough from the turnovers and tackles for loss to keep giving the ball back to Pickett and the offense, which scored at will on Saturday. There were both good and bad things the defense did against Georgia Tech, but as long as Pitt can continue to get turnovers and tackles behind the line of scrimmage, then good things should happen for this team in the long term.

Bye week rest

Pitt is now sitting on a 4-1 record and 1-0 mark in league play as it heads into the bye week. The Panthers did get some bumps and bruises on Saturday, so it's a good week to give the team time to heal. Pat Narduzzi mentioned he and his coaching staff will go out and recruit, and it just gives the whole program time to recover and refresh for the final seven-game stretch run.

I asked John Petrishen about keeping the energy and momentum going through the bye week, because a trip to Blacksburg looms, but he pointed to having a veteran team should help get them through it. We'll see.

The ACC is wild, and Pitt has an opportunity to sit back and watch the chaos unfold next week and see where the standings fall after another week of football. The challenge at Virginia Tech in two weeks is a difficult one, but the Panthers have looked very comfortable on the road this season.