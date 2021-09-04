Five Takeaways: Pitt blows out UMass 51-7
The Pitt football team started its 2021 campaign with a commanding victory over the UMass Minutmen by a final score of 51-7. Pitt jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead and never really looked bac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news