Five takeaways from Pitt's 64-54 loss to Louisville
Pitt dropped a 64-54 decision to Louisville last night. The loss moves Pitt to 5-2 on the young season as the team heads into a mini break over the holidays. Here are five things that stood out fro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news