Five takeaways from Pitt's 34-20 win over Georgia Tech
Pitt concluded the regular season with a 34-20 win over Georgia Tech. The Panthers finish the year with a 6-5 record. It was largely a disappointing year based off of preseason expectations, but th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news