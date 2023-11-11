NEW YORK — The Pitt Panthers went into New York City with three games remaining in their 2023 schedule and had hoped to end the disappointing year on a high note. Pitt led Syracuse 13-7 at halftime, but a disastrous second half led to the Panthers’ fourth consecutive defeat and dropped their season record to 2-8 on the season with a 28-123 setback to the Orange.

Here are five takeaways from Yankee Stadium.

Beat up physically

Pitt has normally been a good team in defending the run since Pat Narduzzi arrived back in 2015, but those numbers have dipped this season. On Saturday, they fell to even new lows. Syracuse, a team riding a five-game losing streak, came into Yankee Stadium and punched Pitt in the mouth . They kept doing it over and over again on the way to a 28-13 win. Pitt allowed a staggering 382 yards rushing, which alone is bad enough, but Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader was questionable coming into this game, and he may have not been 100% either.

So not only was Syracuse running the ball, the threat of the pass was never really there. Pitt knew what was coming and still could not stop it. Syracuse only attempted eight passes for the game, but because of the way the Orange controlled the trenches, it did not seem to matter.

LeQuint Allen ran for 102 yards against Pitt and had to earn his yardage. He was not the problem on Saturday for the Pitt defense. Backup tight end and a former Michigan quarterback recruit, Dan Villari, topped all rushers with 154 yards on 17 carries and had one touchdown. Shrader nearly broke the 100-yard barrier himself with 96 yards and a score.

It was an unexpected performance, but when you have a bad team like Pitt, weird things follow you around, but man it’s pas the point of all of this being excusable. This is some bad stuff and some of the benchmarks this program could always lean on, like stopping the run, isn’t even there at the moment.

Syracuse is not a very good team and did not really disguise anything it did offensively either, but Pitt’s defense had no answers either. It was just enough embarrassing effort in a season full of them for this Pitt team.

Another inept offensive performance

I think if you want to place blame on the offensive coordinator, the starting quarterback, the offensive line struggles, the head coach, or anyone for Pitt’s 13-point offensive output, you would not be wrong.

This offensive attack is embarrassing for any college football program, let alone one that just won a conference title two years ago with a first round quarterback leading the charge. How did it get so bad and why is it not getting any better ten games into this season?

It’s pretty clear Pat Narduzzi’s hiring of Frank Cignetti Jr. was a complete and utter failure from top to bottom. We don’t have to cycle back to everything that has happened over these past two seasons, but a basic rundown is plenty to know about the situation.

Pitt has started five different quarterbacks over Cignetti’s current two-year tenure, and they have all struggled running this offense. There is an obvious source of blame here if you are looking for one. If one quarterback struggles and the offense can’t move under him, that’s one thing, but what we’re seeing here is a completely inept offensive approach and it starts with the play caller himself.

Pitt, with its current starting quarterback on the field, has only managed four offensive touchdowns over the past four games. During that stretch, Pitt has allowed three non-offensive touchdowns, so yea, those are pretty bad odds when you are the one possessing the football. Pitt can’t score on offense, and really, it can’t do anything at all when it posses the ball. It’s a problem and it’s not going away until some changes are made. It’s kind of that simple at this point.

Quarterback controversy?

It is pretty easy to look past the performance of the quarterback when there are so many other issues at play, right? Well, it’s getting tough to look past some of Veilleux’s errors after he has gotten five starting assignments.

Pitt had a one touchdown lead at halftime, but turnovers undid the Panthers. Pitt committed four second half turnovers, and three of them were credited to the starting quarterback, including a back-breaking pick six in the third quarter, the second pick six he has thrown in three games.

The throw there was errant for sure and I am still not sure if he was targeting Kenny Johnson or Konata Mumpfield on the play. The two fumbles, well at least the one, was on a poor exchange with Kenny Johnson, so that could have been a little fluke, but still it’s not ideal that the team is struggling with things like that this late in the season.

Like his other games this year, Veilleux had moments. He had a couple of pretty deep passes and threw for one touchdown. Veilleux finished 13-of-22 for 161 yards with one touchdown and one pick. It’s not a disaster of a stat line, but aside from the 65-yard pass to Bub Means, it wasn’t very impressive either

Pitt's offense was just 3-of-10 on third downs and only achieved 11 first downs for the game compared to the 21 Syracuse posted. These are all numbers we reference every week about this team, but they are still problematic.

I think Pitt has been able to live with some of the shortcomings around Veilleux like the lack of scoring, the inability to convert third downs, and just staying on the field for sustained drives because he is young and inexperienced. Veilleux always has a couple of awesome throws each game, and I think everyone is aware of the coordinator situation around him, but once you throw turnovers into the mix, then it’s a whole different story. You can live with some struggles if you can at least protect the ball, and that aspect was not there on Saturday to save the day.

Veilleux was ultimately benched in favor of Nate Yarnell, who did not walk on the field and instantly become the savior of this offense like some thought he may have been. Yarnell finished a modest 3-of-5 for 48 yards as he entered the game when Pitt was already trailing by two scores and the Syracuse offense controlling the clock.

I still expect Veilleux to start next week, but as I’ve said all along, there is still some value in playing Yarnell right now because, well they can afford to do it with a 2-8 record. Christian Veilleux has gotten five starts and has not completed two of them due to some rough performances.

It just is what it is.

A low-point for Narduzzi

It is one thing to understand Pitt is a very bad team this year, which many probably realized back in September. It is another thing to sit through an absolutely dreadful 28-13 loss to a Syracuse team that entered this game on a five-game losing streak. This 2023 season has brought on a lot of low points, but the depth really bottomed out in The Bronx on Saturday.

Pitt had a touchdown lead, a little bit of momentum, and started the second half with the ball. Not to mention the Panthers were facing a team that is not very good and couldn’t even throw the ball if they really wanted to. All of those factors made it seem like a recipe where Pitt could build on its lead, force Syracuse into doing some things it wasn’t comfortable doing, and perhaps secure a win to stop the bleeding.

Well, it didn’t work out that way.

Pitt’s season has been defined by missed opportunities and Saturday was another one. The Panthers have lost eight games this year, but some simple adjustments here and there, and it’s not hard to see how a few of those outcomes could have been flipped. Saturday feels that way for sure, because they had Syracuse on the ropes a little, but just started turning the ball nearly every possession.

Pitt’s 2-8 record is abysmal, shocking, but also people are slowing becoming apathetic to it. We have been having tough conversations for weeks about this team and they are doing nothing to quiet them. Narduzzi did a lot of great things for Pitt’s program and has won a lot games. I still think he can have success in the future at Pitt, but man, this whole season is hard to ignore. It has just been one thing after another, and I would like to say the roughest is behind them, but each week a new low seems to pop up, so what can we expect on Thursday?

Short Week

Pitt is not going to have as long to dwell on this loss. The Panthers will be back on the field for a Thursday night showdown against Boston College at Acrisure Stadium. It is the home finale for this team and will be a Senior Night celebration for many. It’s just not the one many expected.

The short week is never a great thing, and we have seen how it affects the NFL with guys working on a short week, and it’s probably not good for the college game either. Pitt has to travel back to Pittsburgh tonight and will be practicing in the Southside tomorrow morning. Narduzzi pointed out in his postgame press conference that the team is effectively treating Sunday as their normal Tuesday to help accelerate the game preparation for Boston College.

Pitt is dealing with some season-long and lingering injuries and probably added a few more to that list on Saturday. It’s normal for this time of year, but it’s not necessarily normal to play on such a short turnaround. Notables like BJ Williams and Karter Johnson were not present on Saturday, and of course Gavin Bartholomew did not finish the game due to injury. We’ll see if that list grows or shrinks by the time Thursday rolls around for this team.

In one sense, football teams should not be asked to play two games in a week, but for this particular 2023 Pitt football team, getting this season over as quickly as possible might be best for all parties involved.